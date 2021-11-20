Fairfield PD, Animal Control rescues over 80 animals from home

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police and Animal Control are investigating after rescuing over 80 animals from a home Saturday morning.

Fairfield Fire Department was at a home on Church Street responding to a medical emergency, when they contacted Fairfield Police of a possible animal cruelty situation.

When responding officers entered the home around 8:35 a.m., they described the interior to be in a state of squalor with animal waste throughout.

Over 80 animals were found, including chickens, cats, geese, turkeys, and ducks.

Officers contacted Fairfield Animal Control and immediately arrived at the scene. Wespoty, Bridgeport, and Trumbell Animal Control also assisted.

Police report all animals were removed from the residence and reported to local shelters for evaluation.

Police believe this is a hoarding situation based on the condition of the house. The resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment for their medical conditions.

