Fairfield PD: former Chief Financial Officer accused of stealing town documents

Robert Mayer, 77. (Photo: Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Chief Financial Officer with the Town of Fairfield is accused of taking town-owned documents shortly after his job was terminated.

Police say 77-year-old Robert Mayer went to Sullivan Independence Hall the morning after he was fired and removed several file folders containing town documents. Some of the documents he took pertain to the “Fill Pile” investigation, which involves contaminated soil recently found on local school grounds.

Mayer turned himself in to police around Friday morning. He is charged with burglary, larceny and tampering with evidence.

