Fairfield Police investigate after car travels down embankment Wednesday

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police are investigating after a car travelled down an embankment near Black Rock Turnpike Wednesday.

Police said a White Scion was travelling northbound on Black Rock Turnpike on the wrong side of the road and attempted to avoid a vehicle legally turning left from northbound Black Rock Turnpike onto Samp Mortar Drive.

Police said the scion lost control and drove off Samp Mortar Dr., collided into a guardrail, and rotated down an embankment.

Fairfield Fire Dept. stabilized the vehicle, set up a winch system and were able to pull both occupants, a male driver and a female passenger, up the embankment, according to police.

Both occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital, police said.

A follow up investigation will be completed to determine whether or not intoxication was a factor.

Police said the male driver has an active warrant out of Milford for harassment charges, but as of this time the warrant was not served as patient care was being prioritized.