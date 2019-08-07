Fairfield PD: Accused murderer barricading himself, Bronson Road closed

FAIRFIELD, Conn (WTNH)–Fairfield police are in the area of Bronson Road where an accused murderer has allegedly barricaded himself Tuesday evening.

Police were alerted around 5:15 Tuesday that James Taylor’s GPS monitor was not responding and that he was not answering calls from court personnel.

Officers responded to Taylor’s house to try to find him. Police believe Taylor has barricaded himself inside a conex box on the property he has been staying in after posting bond.

Taylor was charged with killing his ex-wife in February.

The I-95 Exit 20 ramp nearby is closed. Police are advising people to avoid the area.