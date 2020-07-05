Fairfield police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run, victim identified

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate the driver in a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday evening.

Fairfield PD says that between 7:30-7:45 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road.

The responsible vehicle is described as a Green Jeep Wrangler with its top off and doors on with a large American Flag flying from the rear of the vehicle. It was last seen traveling northbound on Redding Road at a high rate of speed.

Police say the damage to the vehicle is likely in the front right portion of the Jeep. A clear marker lens from the Jeep was recovered at the scene.

The deceased pedestrian is a 32-year-old female from Pennsylvania who was visiting family in the area. She was identified Sunday as Marileidy Morel Araujo of Matamoras, Pennsylvania.

Police ask any residents in the area that have surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident or suspect vehicle to contact police. They also send their thanks to those who called in and provided hundreds of potential leads.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Paris at 203-254-4862