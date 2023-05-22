FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — After winning a state high school hockey championship in March, a Fairfield College Preparatory School junior turned his attention to helping a fellow team.

James Murphy organized a three-on-three charity tournament at Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport, with all proceeds benefiting the Southern Connecticut Storm Special Hockey team. Sixteen teams participated.

Murphy has worked as a mentor with the Storm since his freshman year.

“The Storm program is a special needs hockey program, and they’ve done so many great things, so I thought I’d do something nice for them,” he said.

His goal was to raise enough money to buy helmets for next season.

“It’s going to affect everyone’s lives, because we don’t provide all the equipment,” Murphy said. “But next season, I think we will.”

He’s optimistic the tournament will become an annual event.