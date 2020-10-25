Fairfield pub fined, closed for weekend after failing to adhere to capacity, mask Executive Orders

Early Sunday Morning, Fairfield Police responded to Geronimo’s Taquilla Bar for a physical fight and charged Kathleen Allen, 54, Clifford Richard Allen, 59, Catherine Mary Allen, 23, Hannah Allen, 21, and Harry Warnick, 25, with Disorderly Conduct.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pub in Fairfield has been caught failing to adhere to COVID-19 policies set by Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Orders.

Fairfield Police said the owner of Brickyard Pub at 93 Post Road was fined for not complying with face cover orders and gathering orders set by the governor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout October, police said they received numerous reports of the pub violating noise ordinances and social distancing and mask guidelines.

Police and health officials both responded to Brickyard Pub late Friday night and saw 50 people outside in front of the pub and over 100 people inside, violating the 75% capacity limit. Most patrons were not wearing a mask or social distancing, according to police.

Health officials ordered Brickyard Pub to remain closed until Monday.