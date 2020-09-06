WARNING: Fairfield families receive robocalls with false school start date

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents in Fairfield received a call from Fairfield Public Schools with a new start date Saturday afternoon. The catch — the calls did not actually originate from Fairfield Public Schools.

The calls received by Fairfield parents originated from a robocall which stating school re-opening in the district would be delayed by two weeks.

Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings released an email to parents saying school will re-open as planned on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

You may have received a robo-call that the start of school is delayed two weeks. Not true! School will open as planned Tuesday, September 8, 2020. – Mike Cummings, Superintendent of Schools, Fairfield Public Schools

In the email, Cummings advised students to stay home if not feeling well, to wear a mask, and to self-quarantine for 14 days if returning from any of the states listed on the Connecticut travel advisory list.