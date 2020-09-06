WARNING: Fairfield families receive robocalls with false school start date

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents in Fairfield received a call from Fairfield Public Schools with a new start date Saturday afternoon. The catch — the calls did not actually originate from Fairfield Public Schools.
The calls received by Fairfield parents originated from a robocall which stating school re-opening in the district would be delayed by two weeks.
Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings released an email to parents saying school will re-open as planned on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
You may have received a robo-call that the start of school is delayed two weeks. Not true! School will open as planned Tuesday, September 8, 2020.– Mike Cummings, Superintendent of Schools, Fairfield Public Schools
In the email, Cummings advised students to stay home if not feeling well, to wear a mask, and to self-quarantine for 14 days if returning from any of the states listed on the Connecticut travel advisory list.