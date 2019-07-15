Fairfield Uber driver with past criminal record arrested for sexual assault of minor

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon working as an Uber driver is charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

The girl ordered a ride through the popular ride sharing app on Saturday, July 13th after a party in the north end of Fairfield.

Police say the girl was sitting in the front seat of the car when she was sexually assaulted by 31-year-old Dwaine Miller of Bridgeport.

Miller has served jail time for burglary, larceny, robbery and assault for cases in Bridgeport and Fairfield dating back to 2008 and 2009. It is unclear how he was allowed to become an Uber driver with his extensive criminal history.

The 31-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault in the 3rd degree. Miller has posted $5,000 bond and he is due in Bridgeport court next Friday. His access to the Uber app has also been revoked.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.