FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in Fairfield County has been arrested after filing a false report, claiming to have been robbed.

On Thursday, April 27, around 12:30 a.m., Fairfield police received a call, reporting that a woman had been robbed of $15,000 in cash, an iPhone, and the key to her vehicle.

The reported victim, Wilhelmina Ray, said that she was pulled over by two black men driving an older model sedan, flashing blue and red lights, according to police.

She claimed that one of the men got out of the car and identified himself as a police officer, and that he was wearing a badge around his neck.

According to FPD, she also claimed that the two men impersonating police officers handcuffed her as they searched her vehicle. When they were done with the search, they uncuffed her, and when she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that $15,000 in cash, including other items, were missing from her vehicle.

According to police, they searched the area of Johnson Drive and Chambers Street, where Ray claimed to be pulled over. They reportedly searched the area for 10 hours.

Police said they discovered that Ray’s story was false after viewing surveillance video of the entire area where Ray claimed to be pulled over. According to police, Ray also threw her car keys in the bushes.

She was placed under arrest at Fairfield Police Headquarters, and charged with Interfering with Police, Misuse of the 911 System, and Filing a False Police Report.

She was released from custody after posting a $5000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 10.