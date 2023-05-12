FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield woman has been charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said Gloriana Marie Lagnese, 59, was arrested on Friday for charges stemming from an animal cruelty investigation at her home on Steep Hill Road.

Mugshot of Gloriana Marie Lagnese (SOURCE: Fairfield Police Department)

All the animals have been removed from Lagnese’s home and are being held pending a court order, according to police.

Lagnese was released after posting a $5,000 court-set bond, officials said.

She is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on May 19.