WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say a Fairfield woman has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Monday morning on I-95 in Westport.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 12:28 a.m. northbound on I-95 south of Exit 18. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2019 Porsche Macan had rear-ended a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia that was towing a 1998 Kenworth tanker.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the tractor-trailer was stopped in the right lane due to traffic when the Porshe rear-ended it.

The driver of the Porshe, identified as 44-year-old Julia D. Clarke, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rodriguez at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.