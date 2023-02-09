A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday for embezzling over $1.5 million from her employer.

Carolina Guerreno, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford for two years of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Guerreno served as the CFO of a financial services company in Shelton. As part of her financial responsibilities, Guerreno had access to her boss’ bank accounts and was allowed to oversee financial transactions.

This included the ability to wire company funds to other bank accounts.

From January 2019 to February 2021, when Guerreno was caught by her employer, she stole over $1.5 million by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her own credit card accounts.

She was also able to fund her personal bank account and pay her home equity line of credit.

According to the court, Guerreno bought herself home improvements, furniture, a luxury vehicle, European vacations, a time-share condo at a ski resort in Vermont, jewelry, paid off her home mortgage, and funded her children’s college savings accounts.

On August 30, Guerreno pled guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The judge has since ordered Guerreno to pay back the amount she stole, and so far officials said she has paid back about $400,000.