Families displaced after fire in 2017 now get to return home

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — 53 families who were displaced after a fire in 2017 will finally be able to return home on Thursday.

The Stonewood Condominiums in Norwalk were badly damaged in that fire a year and a half ago. Since then, constructions crews have been working to evaluate the damage and rebuild the condos.

That job is done and a welcome event is being held for those families who are returning home.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.