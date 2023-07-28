STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders and faith community members gathered at the Stamford Government Center Friday to remember the life and legacy of a well-known pastor.

Connecticut State Police say 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson died Wednesday, after he was hit by 24-year-old Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, while trying to cross Wire Mill Road.

Investigators say Lockwood was in a marked patrol car with emergency lights on, as he responded to an unrelated motor vehicle crash.

Jackson’s family attorney, Darnell Crosland, addressed the fatal crash during Friday’s vigil.

“Whatever happened [on Wednesday], we can all agree that it probably wasn’t intentional,” Crosland said. “But there was some negligence here that we have to address and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Jackson’s wife, Dorye, who is one of five members of the Stamford Police Commission, is now mourning the loss of her beloved husband.

“I’m not doing well,” Dorye Jackson said. “We’ve been married for 46 years. It’s been hard, been hard.”

Jackson’s young granddaughter, Nora, led the standing-room crowd in singing “This Little Light of Mine.” Grieving gatherers wrote messages on posters with Jackson’s picture on them.

Those in attendance said they will remember the pastor as an advocate for social and racial justice — but more importantly as a family man, mentor, and friend who made Stamford a better place.

“Tommie has helped a lot of people in the community,” said Jere Eaton, a community organizer. “He’s loved by everyone. I’m going to miss him dearly.”

“He was the smartest man I ever met in my life,” said Sarah Wilson, a former member of Jackson’s church. “He was able to bring the Lord to those that didn’t understand what the message was.”

Members of Jackson’s congregation tell News 8 they were holding a private meeting after the vigil, to discuss how they would move forward as a church community.

There is a public, Sunday service scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. in Stamford’s Boccuzzi Park.