STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family of four died after driving into a tractor-trailer Saturday morning, according to state police.

At about 3 a.m., a Safeway trailer was driving slowly north on Interstate 95 near Exit 8 when an SUV crashed into it from behind, according to police.

Joel Francisco Contreras-Paniagua, 49, was killed, along with 59-year-old Lorena Contreras-Francisco Reyes, 19-year-old Joel E. Contreras-Francisco and 23-year-old Daniel A. Contreras-Francisco. All four are from Philadelphia and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Sottini via email at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.