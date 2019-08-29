Family of missing New Canaan mother releases new statement 90 days after disappearance

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a new statement from the family of Jennifer Dulos on the 90-day anniversary of her disappearance.

The representative for the family, Carrie Luft, released the following statement on behalf of Jennifer’s family and friends:

“The terrible reality is that Jennifer is still missing. Jennifer’s family and friends want the people of New Canaan to know how much we appreciate the ongoing efforts and actions of the New Canaan Police and the greater New Canaan community: candles, bracelets, flyers and more. We thank each and every one of you who is helping to keep the focus on bringing justice for Jennifer. Your support helps sustain us.”

The First Selectman of New Canaan also released a statement:

“As the criminal investigation by the New Canaan Police Department and the State Police into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos continues, I want to assure the family and friends of Jennifer that the townspeople of New Canaan are keeping Jennifer and her family in our hearts and that we remain committed to seeking justice for Jennifer.”

The First Selectman added that with the school year beginning, children who have concerns about the news reports or Jennifer’s disappearance can contact Town’s Human Services Department staff at

203-594-3079 or by emailing Carol.McDonald@newcanaanct.gov.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged with tampering evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty.