BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The family of a Shelton teenager who was fatally stabbed at a party spoke out at a news conference for the first time Friday.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Michael Rosnick, the family’s attorney.

17-year-old James McGrath, also known as Jimmy, was fatally stabbed during a house party. It happened in May at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton. Three other people also suffered stab wounds but survived their injuries.

“The reason for the press conference is over the last few weeks there have been a couple isolated incidents where emotions have gotten the better of members of our community,” said Kevin McGrath, Jimmy’s dad.

Choked up by the loss of his son, Kevin called for the community to not let their emotions get the best of them, but allow justice to be served.

“Anger is one thing. It is fair to be angry about what happened. In this case, it might even be righteous, but anger is also dangerous. It easily devolves into hate,” Kevin said.

Investigators say the conflict spilled over from another gathering earlier on the evening of the party. Days later, the suspect, 16-year-old Raul “Lito” Valle of Milford, surrendered to police.

His bond was set at $2 million, and he is due to appear in court on June 15 where he will be facing murder and assault charges.

As a member of the Fairfield Prep lacrosse team, Jimmy was beloved, most of all by his sister. The oldest sibling, Rosie, found herself looking up to Jimmy.

”The one thing that will impact me for the rest of my life is his passion and his drive,” she said. “He’ll forever live on with us and I’ll honor him forever.”