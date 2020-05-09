Family of teen shot by police to file wrongful death lawsuit against City of Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, May 9 marked three years since a 15-year-old was shot and killed by Bridgeport Police.

Jayson Negron’s family, friends, and the community gathered at Negron’s memorial Saturday on the street where he was shot.

Police say Negron stole a car, and led them on a chase before shooting and killing him.

His family announced Saturday they are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Bridgeport. The lawsuit states that Negron was deprived of his right to life without due process of the law.

Jazmarie Melendez, the sister of Negron, said, “The city has tried to offer our family money, and we have rejected the money. Money will never bring Jayson’s life back. And there is no price that they can put on Jayson’s life.”

No charges have been filed against the officer who shot Negron. An investigation by the Waterbury State’s Attorney found Officer James Boulay justified in his actions. He has since returned to active duty.