BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday marks 35 years since one of the worst construction accidents ever in Connecticut. That is the collapse of L’Ambiance Plaza in Bridgeport.

On Friday, the state remembered the workers who lost their lives on that fateful day.

In all, 28 workers died instantly, and 22 others were injured on April 23, 1987. Just as they do every year, family members, friends, and state officials gathered to keep a vow of never forgetting.

“We of course will never forget 28 sons, brothers, fathers who lost their lives. All they wanted, all most of us really want is to earn a decent living and come safely [home] to our families,” said Ed Hawthorne, President of Connecticut AFL-CIO.

The collapse garnered national attention and prompted a federal investigation into the construction technique known as “lift-slab.” There have been several theories.

“We look back at the loss and remember the individuals that passed and share appreciation for all of you that keep their memories alive,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

As always, the names of the victims were read and a wreath was placed at the memorial.

“We will not stop until every worker goes home safely to their families. We will continue to mourn for the dead, but we will fight like hell for the living,” Hawthorne said.