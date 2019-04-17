Family suing City of Norwalk, claims teacher posted video of child online

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - A family in Norwalk plans to sue the city and the school district after they said a teacher posted a video of their child online without their consent.

The filings stem from an incident back in January where a teacher at Jefferson Science Magnet School filmed an 8-year-old student misbehaving in class and put it up on social media.

The child's parents say it violates board of education policies.

News 8 has reached out to the city and the district for comment.