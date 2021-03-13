Fast-acting neighbors help save residents from overnight house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fast-acting neighbors in Fairfield helped save members of their community from a fire overnight Saturday.

Local fire officials said neighbors called 911 just after midnight and alerted the sleeping residents at a Ruane Street home about a fire in the house.

The wind blew the flames onto two nearby homes.

We’re told one older resident in the neighborhood suffered minor burns.

He was brought to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.