Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Federal grant to combat youth homelessness to be announced in Bridgeport

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Jim Himes will be at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Monday to announce a new federal grant.

At 1:30 p.m. a press conference is scheduled to announce the award of a federal grant to Opening Doors Fairfield County.

The organization has been given the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Youth Homeless Development Project to develop and implement an approach to preventing youth homelessness.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss