Federal grant to combat youth homelessness to be announced in Bridgeport

(WTNH) — Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Jim Himes will be at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Monday to announce a new federal grant.

At 1:30 p.m. a press conference is scheduled to announce the award of a federal grant to Opening Doors Fairfield County.

The organization has been given the grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Youth Homeless Development Project to develop and implement an approach to preventing youth homelessness.