Fairfield

Federal prison guard pleads guilty to abusing female inmate

By:

Posted: Dec 11, 2018 12:39 PM EST

Updated: Dec 11, 2018 12:39 PM EST

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A former guard at the federal prison in Connecticut has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Carlos Sanchez, of Middlebury, had sex with the woman in July and again in August at the Danbury facility.

Sanchez, who later resigned from his job, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual abuse of a ward.

He could face up to 15 years in prison.

Sanchez is currently free on a $50,000 bond. No sentencing date has been set.

