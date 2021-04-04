FEMA mobile COVID vaccine unit administers free shots at P.T. Barnum Apartments on Easter

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Taking COVID-19 vaccines on the road to get to hard-to-reach communities in Bridgeport. The nation’s first FEMA mobile vaccination unit drove to the PT Barnum Apartments in Bridgeport Sunday offering free Johnson & Johnson vaccines to residents and community members.

John Rossi, vice president of operations at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for Hartford Healthcare said, “We’ve always been talking about ‘we’re in a race against the pandemic with these vaccines.’ This trailer has helped us get into sprint mode. We’re trying to sprint to the finish as all the age groups have opened up. The distribution of the vaccine is starting to open up some more, so this trailer has really allowed us to bring the vaccine to the community – to where people live – so we can knock down some of those barriers.”

If you’re in the area and you missed the clinic Sunday, don’t worry, the mobile unit will be back at the Barnum Apartments at Bird Street and Park Street Monday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.