FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The southbound side of I-95 in Fairfield between exits 22 and 23 has been shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire.

The details of the crash are unknown, but the tractor-trailer can be seen in flames ahead of the exits. Officials have shut down the highway in this area and News 8 advises you to take the Merritt Parkway as an alternative route.

Though the fire has been put out, the tractor-trailer is still blocking much of the highway.

