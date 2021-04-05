Final presentation set for proposed Sandy Hook memorial

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A plan to memorialize the 26 people killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting is nearing its final stages.

Residents in Newtown are scheduled to view a final public presentation Monday. They’ll vote on the $3.7 million project at the end of the month.

A volunteer steering recommended the plan from an original list of 16 sites and 190 designs. If it’s approved, construction could begin this year with the goal of completion by the 10-year anniversary of the shootings.

Adam Lanza killed his mother before going to the school and shooting 20 6- and 7-year-olds and six adults on Dec. 14, 2012, then killing himself.