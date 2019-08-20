Fire ball erupts at home in Norwalk after lightning strike

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Fire Department responded to a lightning strike at a home on Richlee Road Monday.

En route to the home, the call the upgraded to a structure fire. When NFD arrived at the home, heavy fire was engulfing the rear corner and had worked its way into the interior of the home.

The two adult occupants and their two dogs were safely outside.

Firefighters entered the home through the front door to fight a fire that had engulfed the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

A second unit was simultaneously contending with a 120 gallon propane tank against the rear of the home that was blowing off pressure with a 40′ fireball.

RIGHT NOW: House Hit By Lightning on Richlee Rd in #Norwalk reported propane tank on fire pic.twitter.com/yJsmAx6Bds — CTNewsAlert (@CTNewsAlert) August 19, 2019

One firefighter was injured when a section of the ceiling fell on him, knocking him temporarily unconscious. He was helped out of the building by firefighters that were in the immediate area.

He was later transported to Norwalk Hospital by paramedics. He is undergoing tests and in reportedly good spirits.

The fire was placed under control at 5:25pm.

The Red Cross responded and has made arrangements for the two occupants of the home, their two dogs, and their cat – whom firefighters found unharmed in the laundry room.