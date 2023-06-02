NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway into a Norwalk fire, that included two burning cars.

Thursday, about 10 p.m., Norwalk Fire responded to a garage fire, with two cars burning inside. The address of the fire was 21 Huckleberry Drive.

According to authorities, the fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading into a home. People in the home had to evacuate until the fire was under control, and were able to return afterwards. No injuries have been reported.

This fire is still under investigation.