Fire crews knock down blaze at Bridgeport home that spread to neighboring home, business

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Bridgeport have knocked down a fire at a home on Jones Avenue that spread to the adjacent home Sunday.

At 12:25 p.m. multiple calls came into Bridgeport’s emergency call center reporting a fire at 11 Jones Ave.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed a fire on the second floor and extending to the third floor. The fire spread to the second floor of the next building – a residential home over a commercial building – at 306 Pequonnock St.

Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reports “Multiple hose lines needed to extinguish…Extensive overhaul needed to confine and extinguish this fire.”

Searches were negative and no injuries were reported.

United Illuminating has to turn off poer to the street and is working to isolate power shutoff to only the buildings impacted by the fire.

SCG is on the scene to lockout the gas. American Red Cross on the scene to assist with the relocation of those now without a home. The Salvation Army is also on scene assisting with operations.