STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford Fire Department made two rescues on Tuesday, pulling a woman out from under a CT Transit bus and a Metro North train in Stamford.

According to the SFD Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, crews received calls of a woman struck by a bus at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic Streets. At the scene, firefighters found a woman trapped under the front axle of a tandem-style CT Transit bus. Chief Palmer said the woman was alert and conscious.

Firefighters worked to remove the woman from under the bus in less than 10 minutes by using an extrication process to stabalize the bus and lift using high-pressure air bags.

Photos courtesy SFD









The woman was transferred to Stamford Hospital for evaluation.

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford Firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department’s capabilities,” Chief Palmer said in a statement. “Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious.”

The Stamford Police Department is investigating the incident.

In addition to the bus rescue, the SFD also removed a trapped woman from underneath the Metro North train on Tuesday. According to fire officials, a woman fell between the train and the platform at the Springdale Train Station.

At the scene, crews were able to gain access to the injured woman, place her in a stokes basket, and remove her from under the train.

Photo courtesy SFD

The injured woman was transferred to the hospital, though her injuries are unknown at this time.

