Fire crews respond to call of couch on fire in Westport home

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Fire Department responded to a call of a couch on fire in a home Sunday evening.

At 8:19 P.M., the Westport FD Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a couch on fire within a residence on Maplewood Avenue.

Fire crews responded with three engines, two ladder trucks, and the Shift Commander.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found smoke throughout the house and a smoldering couch. They quickly removed the burning couch and debris from the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s office.

