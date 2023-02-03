BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire Friday morning at a possible puppy mill.

The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage fire, which was quickly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal arrived on the scene and requested assistance from the Bridgeport Animal Control Unit. According to Bridgeport fire officials, there is suspicion that the location is a possible puppy mill.

Officials have not confirmed whether or not the fire was located at a puppy mill, or if anyone was injured in the incident.

