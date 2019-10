WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A happy ending to a dog rescue inside a house in Westport Monday.

A frantic family called the Fire Department after their dog, Riley, fell through an open heater grate and got stuck in the duct work.

Firefighters came out and were able to gently pull the 14-year-old Schnoodle out from the furnace ducts.

The dog was not hurt and is safe and sound Monday night.