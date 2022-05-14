NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk firefighters battled a fire Saturday morning and rescued a child from the second story of the house, according to responders.

At 4:58 a.m., firefighters arrived on scene at 7 Nelson Avenue on the report of a house fire. Power lines were also on fire across the street. These power lines had fallen on two cars in the yard, which were also on fire.

Upon arrival, the house was already fully involved, and responders were notified that people were trapped inside.

Responders went to the rear of the house to perform a rescue. The father of the family attempted to save the child who was trapped on the second floor. He fell off the ladder and suffered injuries.

Firefighters then stepped in, making several attempts to get ahold of the child. Contact was finally made, and they were able to transport the child via ambulance to the nearest hospital. Several firefighters were injured while battling the flames, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

This fire is still under investigation. The child’s status is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.