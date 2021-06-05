Firefighters respond to overnight 3-story residential fire on Church Hill Road

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire officials responded to an overnight residential fire on Church Hill Road Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:40 a.m. Fire officials tell News 8 a neighbor saw the flames and called 911.

Officials report the first unit arrived on the scene within five minutes.

The fire extended quickly to the attack of the home. Authorities report there is extensive damage to the second and third floors.

There are no reported injuries but unfortunately, one cat has died. The American Red Cross is assisting residents who are displaced.

Bridgeport Fire Department provided aid on the scene. The fire is under investigation by the Fairfield Fire Department.