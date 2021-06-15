Firefighters: Tree catches fire after lightning strike in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Brookfield volunteer firefighters said they responded to a tree fire after it was struck by lightning Monday morning.

At around 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials responded to a wooded area near Meadow Brook Manor to investigate smoke in the area.

Arriving units found smoke from around 1000-feet from the road.

Photo: Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company

Fire crews said the job was ‘labor intensive,’ taking an hour to bring the long hose over to the tree, drop the tree and extinguish the fire.

Several engines responded, as well as Danbury Fire Department to assist with their drone.