Fireworks blamed for condo fire in Fairfield

Fairfield

by: The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials in Connecticut say a fire that forced a family to evacuate a condominium on July Fourth is believed to have been caused by illegal fireworks.

Lt. Robert Smith of the Fairfield Fire Department says a person sleeping inside the condo was awakened by the sounds of the fire around 11 p.m. Thursday and the family quickly evacuated.

He said firefighters found fireworks that had been set off near the condo complex.

The fire was extinguished within minutes and nobody was injured.

