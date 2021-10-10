Five people rescued after boat crashes into rocks near Penfield Lighthouse

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Five people were rescued after a boat crashed into rocks Saturday morning.

Officials say crews responded around 10:18 a.m. to a boat in distress off the Penfield Lighthouse. A preliminary report indicated that five people were in the water after their boat struck rocks.

The Bridgeport Police Marine and Fire Boat were called to the scene and reduced five people from the water. All five people were transported to Captain’s Cove for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the United States Coast Guard.