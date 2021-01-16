Fleeing New Yorkers squeeze surrounding housing markets

(AP) — With many New Yorkers moving to neighboring Connecticut during the pandemic, especially Fairfield County, it’s becoming more challenging for people to find affordable homes to buy.

One day late last month, there were just five single-family houses for sale under $400,000, with the lowest priced at $325,000, in Stamford, which is considered to be more affordable than other Fairfield County communities.

Stamford was the top destination for New Yorkers moving to Connecticut in 2020, according to Updater, a relocation technology company.

Joan Carty, CEO of the Stamford-based Housing Development Fund, said the region’s housing affordability issue is exacerbated by the influx.