Foo Fighters set to perform in Bridgeport, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport in September.

The show, which is scheduled on Friday, September 17, will require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of entry.

The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater said the extra step is being taken out of an abundance of caution as a way to protect crews and fans as coronavirus cases rise in CT.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information head to https://hartfordhealthcareamp.com