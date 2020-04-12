‘Food for the Front Lines,’ Senator Blumenthal deliver Easter meals to hospital staff amid coronavirus pandemic

Fairfield

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare workers on the frontlines filled up on Easter dinner Sunday thanks to a local charity.

‘Food for the Front Lines’ wanted to make sure healthcare workers had something to eat for the feast day as they continue to work around-the-clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

So the group – along with Senator Richard Blumenthal – passed out several hundred hot meals to Stamford Hospital and Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport.

Founder, Nicole Straight, explained she started this project a month ago and “we will have delivered over 6,500 meals to support the local restaurant industry and frontline healthcare responders.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) added, “these kind of community efforts really deserve our support. This kind of community effort is really a win-win. For our restaurants, they get some business, these wonderful front-line healthcare workers get some great food, and all of us who contribute to ‘Food for the Front-lines and other community efforts have the satisfaction of knowing we’re making a difference.”

‘Food for the Front Lines’ allows the Connecticut community to raise money for local restaurants by purchasing, for delivery, much-needed meals to first-responders and healthcare workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss