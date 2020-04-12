‘Food for the Front Lines,’ Senator Blumenthal deliver Easter meals to hospital staff amid coronavirus pandemic

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare workers on the frontlines filled up on Easter dinner Sunday thanks to a local charity.

‘Food for the Front Lines’ wanted to make sure healthcare workers had something to eat for the feast day as they continue to work around-the-clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

So the group – along with Senator Richard Blumenthal – passed out several hundred hot meals to Stamford Hospital and Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport.

Founder, Nicole Straight, explained she started this project a month ago and “we will have delivered over 6,500 meals to support the local restaurant industry and frontline healthcare responders.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) added, “these kind of community efforts really deserve our support. This kind of community effort is really a win-win. For our restaurants, they get some business, these wonderful front-line healthcare workers get some great food, and all of us who contribute to ‘Food for the Front-lines and other community efforts have the satisfaction of knowing we’re making a difference.”

‘Food for the Front Lines’ allows the Connecticut community to raise money for local restaurants by purchasing, for delivery, much-needed meals to first-responders and healthcare workers.