Former Bridgeport attorney charged for allegedly stealing thousands from client

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH). - A former attorney in Bridgeport has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a client.

According to officials, 61-year-old Alfred Cali of New Jersey, who practiced law in Bridgeport, stole more than $9,000 from the client.

The arrest warrant affidavit said that in 2016, Cali deposited a check for $9,614 that was meant to be forwarded as payment to the lender in a bankruptcy proceeding into his personal account.

Cali was arrested on Wednesday and charged with larceny in the second degree.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and his case was continued until Oct. 31st.

