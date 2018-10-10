Former Bridgeport attorney charged for allegedly stealing thousands from client

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH). - A former attorney in Bridgeport has been charged after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a client.

According to officials, 61-year-old Alfred Cali of New Jersey, who practiced law in Bridgeport, stole more than $9,000 from the client.

The arrest warrant affidavit said that in 2016, Cali deposited a check for $9,614 that was meant to be forwarded as payment to the lender in a bankruptcy proceeding into his personal account.

Cali was arrested on Wednesday and charged with larceny in the second degree.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and his case was continued until Oct. 31st.