Former Bridgeport police chief expected to plead guilty to fraud for allegedly ‘rigging’ police chief exam

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The former Bridgeport Police Chief and the acting personnel director for the city are both expected to plead guilty to fraud charges on Monday.

Former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando J. “AJ” Perez resigned last month after being arrested and charged with fraud by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

According the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s report, Perez and the acting personnel director for the city of Bridgeport, David Dunn, were arrested after “defrauding the City by rigging the 2018 police chief examination, mandated by the City’s Charter, to ensure Perez would be selected for the position.”

They both were also charged with making false statements to federal agents in the course of the investigation.

Dunn has also since resigned.

On Monday, Perez and Dunn will each face the judge in the criminal cases at the district court in Bridgeport, where they’re expected to plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Making False Statement.