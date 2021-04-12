Former Bridgeport police chief sentenced to one year, one day in prison for his part in hiring scandal

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez has been sentenced for his part in the hiring scandal.

Monday, Perez was sentenced to one year and one day in prison serving two terms concurrently.

Perez admitted getting confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by the city’s former acting personnel director, David Dunn. Dunn has also pleaded guilty.

Monday Perez also received two years supervised release, was fined $7,500 and $299,407 in restitution.

He will surrender himself in about six weeks (around May 24, 2021) barring any health issues.

During Perez’s sentencing hearing Monday, the judge mentioned her consideration in his sentence for significant “neurocognitive changes” and getting treatment for it.