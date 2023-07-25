FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Fairfield town official was sentenced to prison for illegally dumping toxic waste in the city.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice, 61-year-old Scott Bartlett has been sentenced to four years in prison with suspension after 18 months and three years of probation.

The sentencing follows Bartlett’s conviction of eight felony offenses, including three counts of transporting solid waste to an unpermitted facility, three counts of receiving solid waste an an unpermitted facility, disposing of solid waste without a permit, and operating a solid waste facility without a permit.

The trial found that Bartlett, who was the town of Fairfield’s former Public Works Superintendent, was involved in dumping contaminated or hazardous materials from May to June in 2018, the DOJ said.

The contaminated oil was dumped into the town’s fill pile and then added to soil at playgrounds and parks.

Through the investigation, Fairfield police and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney uncovered a years-long illegal dumping operation that took place out of the town-owned Richard white Way property.

Bartlett is awaiting additional environmental and corruption charges, alongside five other defendants in the operation. They will face trial in Bridgeport Superior Court.