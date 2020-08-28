Former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos Michelle Troconis due in Stamford court today

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos, is due in Stamford Superior Court today.

Troconis is facing conspiracy to commit murder charges surrounding the disappearance of Dulos’ wife Jennifer. Troconis’ attorney wants to get the conditions of her bond eased. She’s been on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

RELATED: New video shows Michelle Troconis interrogation, surveillance footage that reportedly shows Fotis Dulos disposing of evidence

All this comes after a video was released earlier this week showing her under intense police interrogation. We will have live reports from the courtroom today.