NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A former staff member of Norwalk Public Schools was arrested after she allegedly stole $35,000 from a student athletic fund.

According to a press release, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by the school district on June 20 about a former employee who had committed thefts over a period of time.

Police say the investigation revealed that Marilyn Knox, who was a former bookkeeper, had stolen $35,924 between July 2021 and January 2023 from the Brian McMahon student athletic fund. Police also said that the money Knox stole was found to have been used for personal expenses.

Knox was terminated from the school following the investigation and is facing a first-degree larceny charge.

Her court date is set for Sept. 11.