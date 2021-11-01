Former Stratford Democratic Primary Candidates file SEEC complaint stating absentee ballot applications were mailed with pre-signed signatures

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The former Stratford Democratic Town Council primary candidates have filed a complaint with the Connecticut States Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) over absentee ballot applications that were mailed to voters.

Dick Brown and Rick Marcone filed a complaint with the SEEC against Stratford Democratic Town Committee Chairman Steve Taccogna, Mike Farina, Democratic Campaign Consultant of Blue Edge Strategies, and the Connecticut Secretary of the State Elections Director, Ted Bromley.

BREAKING: NEW complaint delivered to SEEC. Filed by former Democratic Registrar of Voters Rick Marcone & 2015 Stratford Democrat-of the-Year Dick Brown. Re: Absentee Ballot Applications w/photocopied signatures. #BlueEdgeStratgies named. @WTNH @ctcapitolreport @SabinaKuriakose pic.twitter.com/28DYuynL6o — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) November 1, 2021

The SEEC complaint states, “Collectively, the Respondents jointly and illegally distributed unsolicited Absentee Ballot applications to thousands of voters, with glaring violations of Connecticut law and regulations, in an attempt to influence the outcome of the September 14, 2021, Democratic primary in Districts 8 and 9 and town wide for the Nov 3, 2021, general election in Stratford.”

In the space for a signature, a pre-printed signature of Responded Taccago is included instead of an original “wet” signature.

If any violators are found guilty, the penalty carries a one to five year prison sentence and a $2,000 fine per ballot application.