STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, estranged husband to missing New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos, has been ordered to appear in court Monday over concerns related to his GPS monitoring devise.

The Hartford Courant reports that the Probation department is concerned that Dulos is not properly charging the batteries of his GPS location monitoring device.

Dulos is set to appear before a Stamford judge 2pm Monday.